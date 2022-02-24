Charleston Catholic collects big win over Buffalo in make up game

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Catholic battled Buffalo at home Wednesday night, and won the final 72-56.

This was a makeup game from earlier in the season, where they had to postpone due to a roof leak.

The Irish came out big, and controlled this one from the jump.

Check out highlights above!

Charleston Catholic faces Fairmont Senior next on Saturday.

