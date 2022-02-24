ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

5 CPD officers honored for going beyond line of duty

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, five Charleston police officers were recognized for going above their call of duty and performing life saving measures.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, Chief James “Tyke” Hunt and Deputy Chief Scott Dempsey honored the officers in a ceremony at Charleston City Hall.

Cpl. Thomas Tucker, Cpl. Matt Hill and Cpl. David Dalton were recipients of the Professional Esteem Award. The award is given to officers or federal employees whose work has earned the respect of fellow officers and the public.

Recipients of the Professional Esteem Award. (Photo courtesy of Charleston Police Department)

Patrolmen Austin Casto and Dalton Holcomb were recipients of the Honor and Valor Award. This award is given to sworn members, federal employees or citizens who placed themselves in danger or lost their life to protect someone else.

Recipients of the Honor and Valor Award. (Photo courtesy of Charleston Police Department)

The City of Charleston addressed the officers in a Facebook statement : “Congratulations to these officers! Thank you for all you do for our City.”

CPD said in a press release that incidents related to the awards could not be discussed at this time due to pending legal matters.

WOWK 13 News

West Virginia School for the deaf and blind caught ablaze

ROMNEY, WV (WDVM) — At approximately 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning, a fire broke out at the Administration Building on the campus of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind in Romney, West Virginia. According to the West Virginia Department of Education, the building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. In a […]
WOWK 13 News

Road blocked after head-on crash in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A road is blocked in Charleston after a head-on collision on Friday afternoon. Kanawha Metro says that the road is blocked at Pennsylvania Ave. and Lilly St. in Charleston. Injuries were reported, but there is no word on how serious they are. 13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in largest-ever Meigs Co. meth bust

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said the Major Crimes Task Force made the largest crystal methamphetamine bust in county history on Feb. 24. Caleb Wilson, 33, of Huber Heights was arrested on drug charges after an operation the Task Force began on Feb. 22. Agents began the investigation after receiving […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

