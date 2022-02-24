ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electric Evolution: How companies plan to increase access to electric car charging stations

By Claire Lavezzorio
 1 day ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. – If you watched the Super Bowl this year, you probably noticed electric vehicles dominated ads. But of new car sales in the United States in 2021, electric cars only made up about four percent.

More and more companies are starting to offer electric options. But, is there enough infrastructure in Southwest Florida to support the electric revolution? We took a drive to find out.

Our first stop was the Tesla Supercharger station along Dani Drive in Fort Myers. Just by taking a quick look around, you could see there’s a lot to do to make your charge go by faster.

There are three levels of EV charging out there. The Tesla Supercharger falls in the level three category. We’re talking the best of the best. Most models using a plug like this take between 30 and 40 minutes to reach an 80% charge. Level two equipment takes between two-and-a-half to four-and-a-half hours. You’ll find those chargers at hotels and even apartment complexes. It’s a new, added convenience for residents.

But not all charging stations look alike. Level one stations are essentially wall outlets. They’re found outside of many hotels. They offer the least amount of power and take the longest to charge. We’re talking up to forty hours for a full charge. But because electric charging is in its infancy, there’s room to grow.

“We want to install the fast chargers approximately every 25 miles along the highways in our territory, so we have a lot of opportunity areas,” said Peter Martinez, a Senior Project Manager for Florida Power & Light.

FPL’s Evolution Initiative hopes to do just that. The company said there are 118 FPL charging locations in operation and 83 locations are under construction.

“When we’re done with our program we’ll be increasing the access to public charging by 50%,” said Martinez.

To see what the charging landscape looks like today, apps like PlugShare map out your options across Florida. You can check out each location, see photos of what plugs you’ll be working with and even hover over stations that are coming soon. You likely won’t have any issues finding a charge along Florida’s coasts, but some inland areas are still dead zones–making buying an electric car a more difficult purchase.

Many Florida lawmakers believe the future of charging involves building stations along evacuation routes. That will be an important piece to the infrastructure puzzle.

“We’re slicing and dicing it a lot of separate ways looking at what makes sense, but we definitely want to be supportive of all drivers that either don’t have a place to charge or need to travel long distances,” said Martinez.

