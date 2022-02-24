ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvin, CA

Arvin High hosts free COVID vaccine clinic

By Marisel Maldonado
KGET
KGET
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iCMih_0eOKw9aN00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force is scheduled to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday in Arvin.

The clinic is set to take place at Arvin High School’s cafeteria on Feb. 25 from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The school is located at 900 Varsity Road in Arvin.

Doses of the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available, including boosters. Pediatric vaccines will also be available for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

For more information, call 661-525-5900.

KGET

