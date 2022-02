HAYS - Fort Hays State did its part to stay in the MIAA regular-season championship picture on Wednesday by defeating Missouri Western at Gross Memorial Coliseum 56-42. The Tigers moved into a three-way tie for first place, after Central Oklahoma lost by one point at home. It all comes down to Saturday to see if there will be an outright champion, or a share of the title. FHSU is now 22-4 overall and 17-4 in the MIAA.

HAYS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO