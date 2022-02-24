Detroit Edison's Ruby Whitehorn living her dream, receives McDonald's All-American jersey

KYIV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv with artillery and cruise missiles on Saturday for a third day running and Russia's Interfax news agency said they had captured the southeastern city of Melitopol. Ukrainian officials were not immediately available to comment on the...
(CNN) — President Joe Biden's choice of Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court came about like so many of his big decisions: after a long process, with a lot of wavering and discussion, and ultimately landing right where he had been headed from the outset. This is how...
(NewsNation Now) — Sources close to the issue say that the Biden administration will cut the straps on mask-wearing regulations Friday, dropping the recommendation that people wear masks indoors at all times to prevent the spread of COVID-19. At the root of the change is a shift in how...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States, European Union and United Kingdom on Saturday agreed to block “selected’ Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system and to impose ”restrictive measures” on its central bank in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The measures were...
(The Hill) — A man who was photographed carrying the lectern of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan 6. was sentenced on Friday to serve 75 days in prison. District Court Judge Reggie B. Walton sentenced Adam Johnson on Friday, noting that Johnson...
A mass exodus of Ukrainians risks overwhelming resources in neighboring countries even as Europe pledges to aid refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion. U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that anywhere from 1 million to 5 million Ukrainians could be displaced as Russian forces enter the country from the north, south and east.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday confirmed that the country's capital, Kyiv, is still under the control of Ukraine's government. Zelensky said that the nation has "withstood and successfully repelled enemy attacks" from Russian forces, which entered the city on Friday, according to CNN. "We have ruined their plans. They...
The Ukrainian government was still in control of Kyiv Saturday after a night of explosions and gun battles in the streets of the capital, vowing not to lay down its arms against the Russian assault. The Kremlin's unprovoked attack on its democratic neighbor has drawn widespread condemnation and left Russian...
An overnight shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge left one man dead and 13 other people injured, police said Saturday. The suspect or suspects fled the scene, and police are still looking for them, CBS affiliate KLAS reports. Police believe, based on a preliminary investigation, that two people got...
