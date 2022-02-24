ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

LSU Health Med Student Steps Up, Saves Life of Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Deputy

By Jake
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hEtaF_0eOKvgTC00
LSU Health New Orleans

An LSU Health medical student stepped up in a major way after a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy was critically injured in an accident. Although Michael McMahon is just a third-year medical student, his training and quick-action helped save the injured deputy's life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O4eOp_0eOKvgTC00
LSU Health New Orleans

Meet Michael McMahon. He is a third-year medical student at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine who was recently wrapping up a Saturday morning duck-hunt. After leaving his parents home in the Metairie area, McMahon's brother called him from a few blocks ahead. The medical student's brother informed him that he needed to hurry, as there had been an accident.

After parking his vehicle and running a block to where his brother had called from, McMahon arrived on the scene of a serious accident involving a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy. The deputy was escorting a funeral procession when he collided with a car and was ejected roughly 30-feet from the motorcycle he was driving.

After seeing the injured deputy on the ground, McMahon found that other bystanders had already contacted 911 for an ambulance but it had not yet arrived. The unconscious deputy was breathing when the medical student arrived, but shortly began to choke. The medical student was able to take the proper measures to clear the deputy's airways as he continued to assess the situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SaZfn_0eOKvgTC00
LSU Health New Orleans

McMahon was able to assist the other bystanders in addressing the wounds that the deputy was suffering from. He was then able to bring the deputy back to consciousness by using the tactics he learned in school. McMahon also took note of the deputy's right lower extremity which had significant trauma.

As the crowd of bystanders and first responders around the incident grew, the ambulance arrived to the scene and was ready to take the deputy to University Medical Center (UMC). This is when McMahon contacted Dr. Stuart Schexnaydre, a fourth-year Orthopaedic Surgery resident, to inform him that the deputy was on his way to be treated by the team at UMC.

McMahon heard back later and was told that the deputy was in stable condition after going through surgery to repair the high-impact femoral fracture suffered in the accident.

The third-year medical student was modest about his role in helping save this deputy's life, but his professor from LSU Health praised his work as a first responder.

He stabilized and comforted the officer. He maintained his C-spine until Emergency Services arrived. He astutely diagnosed a very high-energy femur fracture that can be fatal. He notified our team - on which he was a rotating student - to make us aware of this critically injured public servant heading our way. We are very proud of this young man. - Dr. Robert Zura, Professor and Chair of Orthopaedics at LSU Health New Orleans

What was Michael McMahon able to take away from the situation? "I think it is important to note that anyone can help in an emergency situation, even with little medical training", said the student.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D7Ude_0eOKvgTC00
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

As the story goes, McMahon was able to do much more than just assist in the situation. The medical student used everything he had learned so far in school to seemingly help save a public servant's life. Needless to say, McMahon stepped up in a major way and is certainly in the right field of work. This story proves that he has a knack for saving lives and helping those in need.

So, thank you to Mr. Michael McMahon for answering the call of service in a dire time. Best of luck to him as he completes his studies at LSU Health New Orleans and is well on his way to becoming Dr. Michael McMahon.

Find the full story from LSU Health New Orleans' website by clicking HERE.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in Metairie, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says

A man was shot dead in Metairie Monday afternoon, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says. Police responded to a shooting at around 3:15 p.m. in the 6200 block of Riverside Drive, an apartment complex. They found a man who had been shot multiple times. He went to the hospital, where he died from his wounds.
METAIRIE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Metairie, LA
Jefferson Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mcmahon
WAFB

South La. principal accused of stealing money from school

BALDWIN, La. (WAFB) - A south Louisiana principal was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 24, for allegedly stealing money from a high school, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. Detectives said Donald Joseph Sanders III, 43, of Franklin, was arrested on a charge of theft (between $1,000 and...
FRANKLIN, LA
WAFB

Man previously arrested for contractor fraud arrested again

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man previously arrested for contractor fraud has been arrested again, according to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. On March 16, 2021, the victim, who lives in East Baton Rouge Parish entered a contract valued at $12,250 with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#University Medical Center#Umc
The Independent

Eight people shot including five fatally in suspected murder-suicide in Texas

Members of the Navarro County in eastern Texas are in shock after eight people were shot, including five dead, in a suspected murder-suicide incident.Early Saturday, Corsicana police responded to an emergency call just after midnight when a caller reported that a man had shot more than half a dozen of his family members.The suspect, one of the people among the dead, was found "critically injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head" in his car after the police tracked him using GPS, said a statement by police chief Robert Johnson.The officers found a male and a female dead from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
WAFB

Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed by her husband, who then tried to take his own life, on Thursday, Feb. 24, according to New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald. St. Mary Street in New Roads is typically a quiet street, but on Friday, Feb. 25 neighbors are wondering what happened Thursday night between Veronica Cobb, 52, and James Cobb, 61.
NEW ROADS, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Deputies need help finding woman who skipped court appearance on drug charges

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office needs help in locating a suspect wanted for contempt of court charges. According to officials, Ashley Simoneaux, 35, is wanted on contempt of court charges for possession with intent to distribute CDS IV, two counts of possession of CDS II, possession of CDS I, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WDSU

Truck hits guard rail, falls off Interstate 10 in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a tractor-trailer drove off Interstate 10 Friday morning. Around 3:38 a.m. police were told a truck driving westbound on I-10 near exit 234 hit the guardrail and went through the concrete barrier. Police say the truck landed on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy