LSU Health Med Student Steps Up, Saves Life of Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Deputy

An LSU Health medical student stepped up in a major way after a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy was critically injured in an accident. Although Michael McMahon is just a third-year medical student, his training and quick-action helped save the injured deputy's life.

Meet Michael McMahon. He is a third-year medical student at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine who was recently wrapping up a Saturday morning duck-hunt. After leaving his parents home in the Metairie area, McMahon's brother called him from a few blocks ahead. The medical student's brother informed him that he needed to hurry, as there had been an accident.

After parking his vehicle and running a block to where his brother had called from, McMahon arrived on the scene of a serious accident involving a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy. The deputy was escorting a funeral procession when he collided with a car and was ejected roughly 30-feet from the motorcycle he was driving.

After seeing the injured deputy on the ground, McMahon found that other bystanders had already contacted 911 for an ambulance but it had not yet arrived. The unconscious deputy was breathing when the medical student arrived, but shortly began to choke. The medical student was able to take the proper measures to clear the deputy's airways as he continued to assess the situation.

McMahon was able to assist the other bystanders in addressing the wounds that the deputy was suffering from. He was then able to bring the deputy back to consciousness by using the tactics he learned in school. McMahon also took note of the deputy's right lower extremity which had significant trauma.

As the crowd of bystanders and first responders around the incident grew, the ambulance arrived to the scene and was ready to take the deputy to University Medical Center (UMC). This is when McMahon contacted Dr. Stuart Schexnaydre, a fourth-year Orthopaedic Surgery resident, to inform him that the deputy was on his way to be treated by the team at UMC.

McMahon heard back later and was told that the deputy was in stable condition after going through surgery to repair the high-impact femoral fracture suffered in the accident.

The third-year medical student was modest about his role in helping save this deputy's life, but his professor from LSU Health praised his work as a first responder.

He stabilized and comforted the officer. He maintained his C-spine until Emergency Services arrived. He astutely diagnosed a very high-energy femur fracture that can be fatal. He notified our team - on which he was a rotating student - to make us aware of this critically injured public servant heading our way. We are very proud of this young man. - Dr. Robert Zura, Professor and Chair of Orthopaedics at LSU Health New Orleans

What was Michael McMahon able to take away from the situation? "I think it is important to note that anyone can help in an emergency situation, even with little medical training", said the student.

As the story goes, McMahon was able to do much more than just assist in the situation. The medical student used everything he had learned so far in school to seemingly help save a public servant's life. Needless to say, McMahon stepped up in a major way and is certainly in the right field of work. This story proves that he has a knack for saving lives and helping those in need.

So, thank you to Mr. Michael McMahon for answering the call of service in a dire time. Best of luck to him as he completes his studies at LSU Health New Orleans and is well on his way to becoming Dr. Michael McMahon.

