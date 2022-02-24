Vicki Gunvalson Reveals She 'Does Not Associate' With Former 'RHOC' Costar Heather Dubrow, Gives Update On How 'Happy' She Is With New Boyfriend

Vicki Gunvalson has never held back when it comes to saying how she really feels.

During an episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," the former The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 59, opened up about her former costar Heather Dubrow and gave an update about how her new man has been treating her following her nasty split from ex-fiancé Steve Lodge, 62.

Source: mega

“I don’t associate with Heather," Gunvalson stated about the current status of her relationship with the Heather's World podcast host, 53. "When we filmed together we were fine. It is not like we are calling each other and going to tea in the afternoon."

"Not happening. I am not in her league of 'zero’s', and I don’t really care about the league of “zero’s," she continued.

The Coto Insurance agent also dished on the current state of her friendship with Shannon Beador noting that her one time bestie, 57, "hasn’t called me or talked to me in two years."

"I have nothing against Shannon," Gunvalson noted. "She looks great. She knows this man that I’m dating and so we had a little talk [when we ran into each other.] It was nice. It is good to see her because we were best friends. I wish her nothing but the best.”

Source: mega

Following her headline making break-up with Lodge last year, the "OG of the OC" revealed that she has a new man in her life who has been making her very "happy."

“I am so excited! He is the first man that has ever really treated me to anything," Gunvalson told the outlet about her latest love. "He is like ‘I got that, you’re not paying for that.’ I am like, ‘are you real?’ He is frickin’ incredible. He’s from Texas. I gave him an 18 [numbered] list of what I want in my person. Cause, you know, in all the books you read, in all the self-help books, you manifest your person. I manifested him."

"He has everything [on the list] but one [thing]. Including wearing cowboy boots and loving country western music. He doesn’t have a boat," the Bravo legend — who announced her exit from RHOC in January 2020 — said.

Source: @VICKIGUNVALSON/INSTAGRAM; @HEATHERDUBROW/INSTAGRAM

"My heart’s full and it’s happy. That is how it is in the beginning anyways. My tank is full!” the California native excitedly stated.