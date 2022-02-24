ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

3 former Minneapolis police officers convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights

By AMY FORLITI, STEVE KARNOWSKI and TAMMY WEBBER
KWCH.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted Thursday of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, as a federal jury rejected their arguments that inexperience, improper training or the distraction of shouting bystanders excused them from failing to prevent Floyd’s killing. Tou Thao,...

www.kwch.com

BET

Jamaican Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Attempting To Smuggle Cocaine Into U.S. – Inside Her Body

A Jamaican police officer is accused of smuggling cocaine into the United States by using her body in a dangerous way. According to CBS Miami, 42-year-old Shelian Cerine Allen allegedly imported cocaine into the U.S. with the intent to distribute it. Authorities say Allen arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica. Upon inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a package of cocaine inside her private area and a package of cocaine inside her bra.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie May Have Had Assistance In 'Suicide', Retired FBI Agent Suggests

The autopsy report for the death of Brian Laundrie has come out and answers several questions surrounding the last few moments of his life. As answers start to roll out, more questions are being asked. Former FBI Agent Jennifer Coffindaffer believes there have been a lot of details that felt "bothersome" to her concerning the highly-talked about case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BOCANEWSNOW

Actress Charged With Aggravated Assault In Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman identified as an actress and model on several film and model industry websites is now in the Palm Beach County Jail. Alexandra Maria Donhoeffner of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina, was arrested by the Boca Raton Police Department […] The article Actress Charged With Aggravated Assault In Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
HuffingtonPost

Retired Florida Cop Who Fatally Shot Popcorn-Throwing Man In Movie Theater Acquitted

A retired Florida police captain who fatally shot an unarmed man in a movie theater eight years ago has been acquitted. Curtis Reeves, 79, was acquitted by a jury on Friday following a nine-day trial in which Reeves testified that he’d feared for his life when he fatally shot 43-year-old Chad Oulson in 2014 while Oulson was on a movie date with his wife.
FLORIDA STATE
The Pueblo Chieftain

Teen arrested in connection to Pueblo West shooting

A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Pueblo West Saturday that left a man seriously injured, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said. The suspect was reportedly in a vehicle whose occupants got into a verbal dispute with the 29-year-old victim after dropping off a family member on W. Baldwyn Drive, near S. Del Norte Ave., the sheriff's office said. ...
PUEBLO WEST, CO
CBS Philly

Clifton Heights Police Searching For Amazon Delivery Driver Who Shot Man After Minor Car Accident

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — An Amazon delivery driver is wanted in connection to a shooting in Clifton Heights. Police say Anthony Jones, of Philadelphia, is facing attempted homicide and related charges. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Springfield Road and Oak Avenue. (Credit: Clifton Heights Police Department) Police say a 58-year-old man was found on the sidewalk of North Oak Avenue with a gunshot wound to his stomach. The victim told police that he was shot by an Amazon delivery driver after a minor car accident. The man was rushed to the Hospital of University of Pennsylvania, where he was admitted into surgery in critical condition, according to police. At last check, police say the victim remains critically wounded. The alleged shooter has been identified as Jones. Jones is facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and related charges.
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, PA
Person
George Floyd
KWCH.com

Teen charged for illegally possessing weapons including customized AK-47

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 19-year-old man faces charges for illegally possessing guns seized last week by the Wichita Police Department. A complaint filed in Sedgwick County District Court shows that Alejandro M. Morales rales faces three counts of criminal in possession of a firerm in connection with a Feb. 16 search warrant executed by Wichita police at a home in the 1700 block of South Elizabth.
WICHITA, KS
Daily Mail

January 6 rioter, 37, convicted for entering Capitol building kills himself while awaiting sentence: Family excoriates prosecution of 'peaceful, community-loving' man in obituary that says he 'died of a broken heart and broken spirit'

The family of a Capitol rioter who killed himself over the weekend says he died 'of a broken heart' as he faced drawn out legal proceedings stemming from his involvement in the January 6, 2021 attack. Matthew Lawrence Perna of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania died on February 25, according to an obituary...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KWCH.com

11-year-old brings airsoft gun, knife to Dodge City middle school

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Dodge City Police said an 11-year-old boy was placed in police custody after being accused of bringing a weapon to school on Friday. Police said the Comanche Middle School student admitted to bringing a knife to school on Feb. 18. He said he also had a gun in his bag. A school resource officer searched the student’s bag and found what appeared to be a firearm and a magazine. Upon examination, the firearm was determined to be an airsoft-style gun and the magazine contained live firearm ammunition.
DODGE CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWCH.com

Wichita Police investigating likely murder-suicide at RV park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said Friday that is has identified 56-year-old Jay Shrum of Wichita and 59-year-old Marni Shrum of Wichita as the victims of what appears to be a murder-suicide that took place in the 15000 block of W. Maple. Just after 11 p.m. on...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Police seek information on armed robbery at Dollar Tree

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding an armed robbery on Feb. 12th at a Dollar Tree in the 2400 block of S. George Washington Boulevard. At approximately 10:40 p.m. that day, a man entered the store and waited for other customers to leave....
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Former lawmakers going to trial in defamation lawsuit brought by Wichita mayor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three former lawmakers will go to trial in the defamation lawsuit brought by Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple. Last week, former Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, former Wichita City Council member James Clendenin and former state representative Michael Capps sought to be removed from the case. They argued there isn’t enough evidence against them to allow the lawsuit to continue.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police campaign highlights dangers of social-media drug sales

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) Juvenile Intervention Unit has launched a social media campaign to bring awareness of drug sales by juveniles via social media. Officer Alex Avendano with the Juvenile Intervention Unit created a videouploaded to TikTok that can be found on all WPD social...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 men charged in beating death of homeless man near Riverside

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two men appeared in a Sedgwick County courtroom Friday afternoon in connection to the beating death of 30-year-old Blake Barnes. David Chandler, 63, and Abel Molina, 30, both of Wichita, are each charged with second-degree murder in Barnes’ death. On Feb. 22, 2022, a witness...
WICHITA, KS

