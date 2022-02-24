ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carvana: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) _ Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $89 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of $1.02 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 79 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $3.75 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.56 billion.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $135 million, or $1.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.81 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVNA

