Fort Wayne’s “Dancing Usher,” Johnson brings positivity to position

By Glenn Marini
 1 day ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’ve been to a Komets game the last few years, she’s hard to miss – and who would want to miss her, anyway?

Fort Wayne native Jeneé Johnson, known as the Summit City’s “Dancing Usher,” continues to spread positivity throughout her hometown as her popularity grows.

A South Side High School and IPFW graduate, Johnson works for Junior Achievement in Fort Wayne by day, but is an usher at the Coliseum and Parkview Field by night.

Johnson describes herself as a shy, introverted kid growing up, but her personality blossomed while on the speech and debate team in high school.

While she’s worked for the Komets and TinCaps for five to six seasons apiece, Johnson’s recently seen her popularity rise with the emergence of FloHockey, which broadcasts the Komets games online.

She says her favorite part has been getting to know the faces and families of Komets fans over the years.

Her favorite artist to dance to? That’d be Tina Turner.

Check out Jeneé at most Komets games – she works about 75 percent of them – where she dances one to two times per game during a break in the action.

