State attorney general appeals sale of Narragansett Electric

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s attorney general is appealing state regulators’ recent approval of Pennsylvania-based PPL Corporation’s acquisition of Narragansett Electric Company, the state’s main electric and gas provider.

Attorney general Peter Neronha’s office filed the motion Thursday to appeal the Division of Public Utilities and Carriers’ decision a day earlier to approve PPL’s $3.8 billion purchase of Narragansett Electric, noting that the deal would have “enormous consequences for all Rhode Islanders.”

According to court documents, Neronha said PPL has not made assurances that dips in service quality and price increases would not occur, The Boston Globe reported Thursday.

He also challenged if PPL would be able to work with the state to meet climate initiatives like reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The division’s approval decision stated PPL said it would follow all state laws and regulations including “long-term commitments in support of its efforts to comply with the Act on Climate to demonstrate its pursuit of a robust renewable energy agenda.”

Narragansett Electric serves 780,000 customers in Rhode Island. PPL provides services to 2.7 million customers in the U.S., the newspaper said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

