Financial Reports

Addus HomeCare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

FRISCO, Texas (AP) _ Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $13.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Frisco, Texas-based company said it had net income of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 97 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The provider of home-based personal care, nursing and rehabilitative therapy services posted revenue of $224.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $228.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $45.1 million, or $2.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $864.5 million.

Addus HomeCare shares have dropped 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $75.03, a fall of 38% in the last 12 months.

