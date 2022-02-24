ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covetrus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ Covetrus Inc. (CVET) on Thursday reported a loss of $3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Maine-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The animal health technology and services company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $54 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.58 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVET

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

