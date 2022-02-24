Fortress Transportation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and asset impairment costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The transportation infrastructure company posted revenue of $145.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $104.2 million, or $1.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $455.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTAI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTAI