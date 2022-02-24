CubeSmart: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) _ CubeSmart (CUBE) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $126.4 million, or 58 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 56 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $45.3 million, or 21 cents per share.

The self-storage company posted revenue of $174.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $224.3 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $448.6 million, or $2.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $657.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, CubeSmart expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 56 cents to 58 cents.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.35 to $2.42 per share.

