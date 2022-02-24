SiriusPoint: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) _ SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) on Thursday reported a loss of $136.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents per share.

The property and casualty reinsurance company posted revenue of $398 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $58.1 million, or 27 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.18 billion.

