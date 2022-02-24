83-year-old struck, killed by FedEx truck in Queens: NYPD
FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (PIX11) — A FedEx driver struck and killed an 83-year-old woman Thursday morning, police said.
Cecilia Armesto was hit at he corner of Union Turnpike and 193rd Street at about 9:49 a.m., police said. She sustained trauma to her body, and was pronounced dead at a Queens hospital after being transported by EMS.
A 72-year-old man, who was driving a FedEx truck, hit Armesto as she crossed the intersection, according to a preliminary investigation. He stayed on scene after the accident; no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing, police said.
Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the delivery company associated with the crash.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
Comments / 3