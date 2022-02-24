83-year-old struck, killed by FedEx truck in Queens: NYPD

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (PIX11) — A FedEx driver struck and killed an 83-year-old woman Thursday morning, police said.

Cecilia Armesto was hit at he corner of Union Turnpike and 193rd Street at about 9:49 a.m., police said. She sustained trauma to her body, and was pronounced dead at a Queens hospital after being transported by EMS.

A 72-year-old man, who was driving a FedEx truck, hit Armesto as she crossed the intersection, according to a preliminary investigation. He stayed on scene after the accident; no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the delivery company associated with the crash.

