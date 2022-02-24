DMC Global: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) _ DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 5 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $71.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $202,000, or 26 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $260.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, DMC Global said it expects revenue in the range of $125 million to $135 million.

DMC Global shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $35.10, a drop of 46% in the last 12 months.

