Cushman & Wakefield: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $145.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The London-based company said it had profit of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.88 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.64 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $250 million, or $1.10 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $9.39 billion.

