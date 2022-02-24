ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Cushman & Wakefield: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

LONDON (AP) _ Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $145.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The London-based company said it had profit of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.88 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.64 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $250 million, or $1.10 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $9.39 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWK

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
Seekingalpha.com

Lordstown Motors Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 (-426.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0M. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Cushman Wakefield#Automated Insights#Cwk
Benzinga

Ecovyst: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ecovyst beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $111.30 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Macrogenics Q4 Earnings

Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Macrogenics missed estimated earnings by 17.28%, reporting an EPS of $-0.95 versus an estimate of $-0.81. Revenue was up $38.54 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Graham Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graham Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 3.89%, reporting an EPS of $8.55 versus an estimate of $8.23. Revenue was up $75.92 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Ranpak Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ranpak Holdings reported an EPS of $-0.03. Revenue was up $17.20 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Better Buy: Blackstone Vs. Brookfield Asset Management

BAM and BX are two leading global alternative asset managers with outstanding track records. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)(BAMR) and Blackstone (BX) are two leading global alternative asset managers with outstanding track records. Both boast credit ratings of A- or higher with vast global reach and massive scale. They compete for funds from the biggest clients and also bid against each other for some of the world's largest, most important, and best infrastructure and real estate assets. Best of all, both have been steered by excellent management, leading to outstanding long-term track records, wherein both companies have crushed the broader market indexes.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: CareDx Q4 Earnings

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CareDx missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was up $20.58 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Hyatt Hotels Q4 Earnings

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hyatt Hotels reported an EPS of $-2.78. Revenue was up $652.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

CarGurus stock rallies after Q4 beat, Q1 guidance

Shares of CarGurus Inc. CARG, +43.96% rallied more than 10% in the extended session Thursday after the online car marketplace reported adjusted earnings and sales well above Wall Street expectations and guided for a much better current-quarter sales than analysts estimate. CarGurus said it lost $80 million, or 68 cents a share, during the quarter, contrasting with earnings of $25 million, or 22 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, CarGurus earned 43 cents a share. Revenue rose 124% to $339.3 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted earnings of 30 cents a share on sales of $280 million. CarGurus guided for first-quarter revenue between $390 million and $410 million, compared with expectations around $302 million. The stock ended the regular trading day up 4%.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Preview: FS Investment's Earnings

FS Investment (NYSE:FSK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FS Investment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61. FS Investment bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Preview: Freshpet's Earnings

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Freshpet will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Freshpet bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Beyond Meat (BYND) Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, Stock Down

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND posted soft fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and deteriorated year over year. Results were affected by some softness in U.S. retail channel revenues stemming from pandemic-led low demand as well as a lower gross margin. However, the foodservice channel remained strong, both in the United States and internationally.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Dish Network profit matches consensus for Q4 while revenue falls slightly short

Dish Network Corp. said Thursday it had net income of $552 million, or 87 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, down from $733 million, or $1.24 a share, in the year-earlier period. The satellite TV provider said revenue came to $4.45 billion, down from $4.56 billion a year ago, and just below the $4.48 billion FactSet consensus. Pay-TV subscribers fell by about 273,000 in the period. The company ended the quarter with 10.71 million pay-TV subscribers, including 8.22 million Dish TV subscribers and 2.49 million subscribers to its Sling streaming service. Retail wireless net subscribers fell by about 245,000 in the quarter, bringing the total to 8.55 million by quarter-end. Shares were down 3.2% premarket amid a broad selloff in stocks, and are down 12% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 7.6%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Strategic Education Q4 Earnings

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Strategic Education beat estimated earnings by 21.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $0.95. Revenue was up $4.61 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

773K+
Followers
395K+
Post
345M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy