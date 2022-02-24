Clean Energy Fuels: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newport Beach, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets posted revenue of $91.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $93.1 million, or 44 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $255.6 million.

