Clean Energy Fuels: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newport Beach, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets posted revenue of $91.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $93.1 million, or 44 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $255.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

