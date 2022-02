It’s hard to fathom how River Dell’s Gabe Case was eliminated at last year’s North 1 Region Tournament in Flanders. He led 8-1 deep into the third period in the first round against West Essex’s Carson Barry and then somersaulted himself into getting pinned with 16 seconds left. He slammed his headset and ran through the door as if it was a brick wall – his dream of wrestling in Atlantic City was put on hold yet again.

