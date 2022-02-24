Upland Software: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software posted revenue of $75.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $58.2 million, or $1.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $302 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Upland Software said it expects revenue in the range of $75 million to $79 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $313 million to $329 million.

