Financial Reports

Southwestern Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SPRING, Texas (AP) _ Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.36 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Spring, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.31. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $2.95 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.27 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $25 million, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6.67 billion.

