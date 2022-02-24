ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICU Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) _ ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $19.9 million.

The San Clemente, California-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.82 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $340.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $103.1 million, or $4.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.32 billion.

ICU Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $9 to $10.50 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICUI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICUI

