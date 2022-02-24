ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Experts say to expect gas to hit at least $4 a gallon over Ukraine invasion

By Christian Jennings, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZMju_0eOKrjGD00

ATLANTA — We’re already dealing with inflation at the gas pumps and grocery stores, but now that Russia has invaded Ukraine, you can expect prices to go up even more.

Russia is a significant gas supplier, providing about 10% of the global gas supply.

Experts told Channel 2′s Christian Jennings not to be surprised if we see an average of $4 a gallon for gas in weeks, if not sooner.

“In the short term. We know how it’s going to play for our wallets. It means that things that we depend on every day and weekly are going to cost more,” said Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard.

But longer term, you can’t predict anything from what’s happened so far.

Ray Hill is a professor at Emory University’s business school. He said it all depends on the types of sanctions the U.S. imposes on Russia moving forward.

“I think it’s going to be short term because at $100 a barrel for oil, we can produce in the US a lot more oil,” Hill said. “The only thing I think would make gas prices even higher and last longer is if the sanctions extend in some way to keeping Russian oil into the world market.”

Russia’s invasion could have global economic repercussions that increase food prices around the world.

But here at home, Hill said we shouldn’t panic.

“They’re just not big enough in the world economy to drive commodity prices in any significant way,” Hill said.

If the national average for gas reaches $4 a gallon by next month, it will be the first time we’ve seen that level since 2008.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Anti-war sentiment grows in Russia despite govt crackdown

MOSCOW — (AP) — As Russian troops were closing in on the Ukrainian capital, more and more Russians spoke out Saturday against the invasion, even as the government's official rhetoric grew increasingly harsher. Street protests, albeit small, resumed in the Russian capital of Moscow, the second-largest city of...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Atlanta, GA
Traffic
Local
Georgia Industry
Atlanta, GA
Industry
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Live updates: Kyiv residents urged to shelter amid fighting

KYIV, Ukraine — Kyiv officials are warning residents that street fighting is underway against Russian forces, and they are urging people to seek shelter. The warning issued Saturday advised residents to remain in shelters, to avoid going near windows or on balconies, and to take precautions against being hit by debris or bullets.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clark Howard
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Live updates: Russia strikes Ukraine with cruise missiles

MOSCOW — The Russian military says it has launched a barrage of cruise missiles at Ukrainian military facilities. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Saturday that the military struck a range of Ukrainian military installations with long-range Kalibr cruise missiles. He said that since the start...
MILITARY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Live updates: Fierce fighting in Kyiv, elsewhere in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — An adviser to Ukraine’s president says that fighting is raging in the capital and in the country’s south, and that the Ukrainian military is successfully fending off Russian assaults. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Saturday that small groups of Russian forces tried...
POLITICS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

War via TikTok: Russia's new tool for propaganda machine

The Russian TikTok video has it all: a cat, puppies and a pulsing background beat. It's cute, watchable and hardly seems the stuff of state propaganda. In 2014, Russia flooded the internet with fake accounts pushing disinformation about its takeover of Crimea. Eight years later, experts say Russia is mounting a far more sophisticated effort as it invades Ukraine.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Gas Prices#World Economy#Commodity Prices#Channel 2 S#Christian#Emory University#Russian
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Live updates: Ukraine minister:198 killed, 1000 wounded

KYIV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian health minister says that 198 people have been killed and more than 1,000 others have been wounded in the Russian offensive. Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said Saturday that there were three children among those killed. His statement made it unclear whether the casualties included both military and civilians.
POLITICS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Live updates: Unclear if Japan to join in Russia sanctions

TOKYO — Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi says he spoke with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the phone Saturday and they agreed they must respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine properly to prevent it from becoming “a wrong lesson” because of its potential influence in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

India walks tightrope over calls for Russia's isolation

NEW DELHI — (AP) — India's decision to abstain from voting on a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding that Russia cease its invasion of Ukraine does not mean support for Moscow, experts said, but reflects New Delhi's reliance on its Cold War ally for energy, weapons and support in conflicts with neighbors.
INDIA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia's invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening is difficult. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Saturday. DIRECTLY...
POLITICS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

In a major shift, Germany will send weapons to Ukraine

VIENNA — (AP) — In a significant shift, the German government said Saturday it will send weapons and other supplies directly to Ukraine, which is fighting to keep Russia from invading its capital city. Germany is also ready to also support some restrictions of the SWIFT global banking system for Russia, officials said.
POLITICS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Finland, Sweden brush off Moscow's warning on joining NATO

HELSINKI — (AP) — Finland and Sweden have brushed off warnings from neighboring Russia that their possible joining of NATO would trigger “serious military-political consequences” from Moscow for the two countries. A statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry Friday voiced concern about what it described as...
POLITICS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
123K+
Followers
91K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy