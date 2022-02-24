Invitae: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Invitae Corp. (NVTA) on Thursday reported a loss of $205.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 90 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 81 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 74 cents per share.

The genetic testing company posted revenue of $126.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $379 million, or $1.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $460.4 million.

Invitae expects full-year revenue of $640 million.

