Square Pie Guys expands with third Bay Area outpost at Ghirardelli Square

Square Pie Guys plans for a third location at Ghirardelli Square. (David Law)

Square Pie Guys is bringing Detroit-style pizza to San Francisco’s historic Ghirardelli Square.

The newest restaurant location will mark Square Pie Guys’ third outpost in the Bay Area that’s slated to open sometime in the late spring or early summer. Eater first reported the news.

“It’s exciting,” co-owner Danny Stoller told SFGATE. “I feel fortunate. I mean, running restaurants is not easy and it's been so cool to put a team together. And it's a beautiful space.”

Housed within the former space of The Pub , the third Square Pie Guys store will be the largest to date, compared to the other sites at 1077 Mission St. in San Francisco and 499 9th St. in Oakland. Stoller, who co-owns Square Pie Guys with Marc Schechter, said the team hopes to create a “bright and airy” atmosphere for indoor dinners, thanks in part to several windows, while also offering sweeping waterfront views for outdoor seating.

The pair has also secured a liquor license so they can eventually serve wine and craft beers from local brewers that include beers from their soon to be neighbor, San Francisco Brewing Co. Guests will find an array of similar pizzas from the existing menu but it too will eventually get new items that won’t be revealed until closer to opening. Takeout and delivery will similarly be available.

Square Pie Guys plans for a third location at Ghirardelli Square. (Jon A. via Yelp)

Once opened, Square Pie Guys will join some of the other popular food tenants at Ghirardelli Square along with dim sum restaurant Palette Tea House and newcomer Barrio , a Latin kitchen restaurant that opened its second SF location at Ghirardelli Square last summer .

“We love creating community and being part of communities,” Stoller said. “This is a cool way to flex that and create new opportunities for folks to gather.”

Square Pie Guys has grown quickly within the last three years, after first opening in the summer of 2019. During the pandemic, the business shifted gears to focus heavily on a delivery and takeout model before announcing its second store opening in Oakland in early 2021 .

Stoller says he’s learned a lot within that timeframe and is fortunate to have a supportive team during the stressful moments throughout the pandemic. He’s thrilled about the upcoming store and adds that Ghirardelli Square is “a cool place to be.”

“In general, we're excited to be in a new neighborhood and see more SF guests,” Stoller said. “Also, to see folks that might not live here that happen to be in the area trying us out for the first time. Maybe that can put Square Pie Guys on a national light for the first time.”

More Food + Drink

- This secluded Catalina Island bar invented California's most unusual boozy sensation

- This is what California's first grocery stores used to look like

- Guy Fieri's Super Bowl commercial creates a Flavortown universe

- Subway store in Oakland keeps getting targeted with graffiti

- West Oakland's only full-fledged grocery store to close

- Doritos, the Super Bowl favorite snack, were created at Disneyland