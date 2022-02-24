ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Square Pie Guys expands with third Bay Area outpost at Ghirardelli Square

By Susana Guerrero
SFGate
SFGate
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497wt6_0eOKrOv400
Square Pie Guys plans for a third location at Ghirardelli Square.  (David Law)

Square Pie Guys is bringing Detroit-style pizza to San Francisco’s historic Ghirardelli Square.

The newest restaurant location will mark Square Pie Guys’ third outpost in the Bay Area that’s slated to open sometime in the late spring or early summer. Eater first reported the news.

“It’s exciting,” co-owner Danny Stoller told SFGATE. “I feel fortunate. I mean, running restaurants is not easy and it's been so cool to put a team together. And it's a beautiful space.”

Housed within the former space of The Pub , the third Square Pie Guys store will be the largest to date, compared to the other sites at 1077 Mission St. in San Francisco and 499 9th St. in Oakland. Stoller, who co-owns Square Pie Guys with Marc Schechter, said the team hopes to create a “bright and airy” atmosphere for indoor dinners, thanks in part to several windows, while also offering sweeping waterfront views for outdoor seating.

The pair has also secured a liquor license so they can eventually serve wine and craft beers from local brewers that include beers from their soon to be neighbor, San Francisco Brewing Co. Guests will find an array of similar pizzas from the existing menu but it too will eventually get new items that won’t be revealed until closer to opening. Takeout and delivery will similarly be available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SSSJ6_0eOKrOv400
Square Pie Guys plans for a third location at Ghirardelli Square.  (Jon A. via Yelp)

Once opened, Square Pie Guys will join some of the other popular food tenants at Ghirardelli Square along with dim sum restaurant Palette Tea House and newcomer Barrio , a Latin kitchen restaurant that opened its second SF location at Ghirardelli Square last summer .

“We love creating community and being part of communities,” Stoller said. “This is a cool way to flex that and create new opportunities for folks to gather.”

Square Pie Guys has grown quickly within the last three years, after first opening in the summer of 2019. During the pandemic, the business shifted gears to focus heavily on a delivery and takeout model before announcing its second store opening in Oakland in early 2021 .

Stoller says he’s learned a lot within that timeframe and is fortunate to have a supportive team during the stressful moments throughout the pandemic. He’s thrilled about the upcoming store and adds that Ghirardelli Square is “a cool place to be.”

“In general, we're excited to be in a new neighborhood and see more SF guests,” Stoller said. “Also, to see folks that might not live here that happen to be in the area trying us out for the first time. Maybe that can put Square Pie Guys on a national light for the first time.”

More Food + Drink

- This secluded Catalina Island bar invented California's most unusual boozy sensation

- This is what California's first grocery stores used to look like

- Guy Fieri's Super Bowl commercial creates a Flavortown universe

- Subway store in Oakland keeps getting targeted with graffiti

- West Oakland's only full-fledged grocery store to close

- Doritos, the Super Bowl favorite snack, were created at Disneyland

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
Oakland, CA
Food & Drinks
Oakland, CA
Lifestyle
City
Oakland, CA
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
Oakland, CA
Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghirardelli Square#Outpost#Subway#Brewers#Food Drink#The Pub#San Francisco Brewing Co#Palette Tea House#Latin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SFGate

The Daily 02-25-22: How bad is 'Red COVID' in California?

A protester holds an anti-vaccination sign as supporters of President Donald Trump rally to reopen California as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen, on May 16, 2020 in Woodland Hills, California. The protesters, organized by the activist group, Latinos 4 Trump 2020, are angry about restrictions related to the virus that causes COVID-19 disease and are calling for such restrictions regarding businesses, social distancing and recreational movement to end as soon as possible. (David McNew/Getty Images)
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
167
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy