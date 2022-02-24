ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valmeyer, IL

High tech underground business complex hidden near this Illinois town

By Elizabeth Barmeier
FOX 2
FOX 2
 1 day ago

VALMEYER, Ill. – Millions of boxes containing federal archives are being stored in a cave located in a small Illinois town.

Columbia resident Joe Koppeis owns restaurants, hotels, hardware stores, shopping centers, supermarkets, and other businesses throughout southern Illinois. After the nearby village of Valmeyer flooded in 1993, the small community was moved to the top of a bluff, and in the process, acquired a rock quarry.

Officials approached Koppeis for development ideas. After coming up with the idea of an underground business complex, Koppeis signed an agreement with Valmeyer for the development of Rock City.

Trending: High tech underground business complex hidden near this Illinois town

It consists of 6 million square feet of space where one million of that has been developed so far. Rock City is earthquake, tornado, and electromagnetic proof, according to Koppeis, and has a year-round temperature of 58 degrees with cold storage capabilities down to -15.

Other features include insulated and fireproof wall systems, 25-40 feet high ceilings, and is sustainable and energy-efficient.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WnO62_0eOKr7zy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R77PD_0eOKr7zy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YgCod_0eOKr7zy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04CPyW_0eOKr7zy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uzgNf_0eOKr7zy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09v2cO_0eOKr7zy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43d6M1_0eOKr7zy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tP7UT_0eOKr7zy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AqBNH_0eOKr7zy00

Food and meat companies such as Little Caesars, Cargill, and more currently store inventory in the climate-controlled underground spaces.

Rock City is not just for warehouse space, there is office space available as well. Koppeis said he hopes to see computer data centers businesses at the underground complex due to its cooling and long-haul fiber capabilities.

“It’s just so different here than it is anywhere else. I kind of like figuring out how to do things differently,” he said.

Koppeis is currently working to bring a bitcoin mining company to Rock City.

In addition to warehouse and distribution, and food, cold, data, and refrigerated storage, the underground business complex currently houses 2.5 million boxes containing military and civilian personnel records. A total of 70 employees work to maintain the files, answer questions and scan them.

Top story – Video: Women robbed at gunpoint during home invasion in north St. Louis

Before the site became Rock City, a limestone mine was there that served the Midwest and beyond. It was later turned into a rural organic farm and harvesting area. Outside Rock City is a conservation area with a five-mile hiking trail.

For more information, visit Rock Ci ty Development’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Illinois’ indoor mask mandate ends Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker confirmed the statewide indoor mask requirement will end Monday, Feb. 28, at 12:01 a.m. The announcement came as statewide hospitalizations fell by 50% and ICU capacity increased by 24%. Illinois’ weekly COVID-19 case rate also saw a 70% decrease. Pritzker...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Valmeyer, IL
City
Rock City, IL
City
Columbia, IL
Local
Illinois Business
Columbia, IL
Government
FOX2Now

Best counties to retire to in Missouri

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

MoDOT crews busy this weekend patching potholes

ST. LOUIS – MoDOT crews are transitioning their equipment Friday in order to go from plowing snow to patching potholes. MoDOT is urging drivers to be aware because 20 to 30 crews will be out all weekend long filling potholes in all five counties that the St. Louis MoDOT district covers. MoDOT said the repeated […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Chesterfield Valley sports complex project moves forward

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo (KTVI)—A 97,000 square foot athletic fieldhouse that would cater specifically to indoor volleyball and basketball could be open for business in the Chesterfield Valley in early 2023. The Chesterfield Sports Association announced this week it had finished its purchase of nearly 11 acres on the 100 block of Eatherton Road. Land […]
CHESTERFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Tech#Supermarkets#Cargill
FOX 2

Subdivisions and neighborhoods still slick Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – Some subdivisions and neighborhood streets are still a concern Friday morning. As people head out to get to work on time some of their first steps could be dangerous. FOX 2 reporter Chris Regnier found that there was quite a bit of slickness on driveways and sidewalks Friday morning. The roads are […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
FOX 2

Pritzker: Illinois school mask mandate being lifted on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — After the Illinois Supreme Court declined to hear Gov. JB Pritzker’s appeal of a restraining order against his school mask mandate — the governor announced it is being lifted on Monday. In a statement, Pritzker cited the CDC’s decision Friday to update their guidelines for indoor mask use. “I’m gratified that the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
FOX 2

Water main break on Lindbergh near I-55 this morning

ST. LOUIS – A water main broke early Thursday morning on Lindbergh near I-55. The mix of winter weather and cold temperatures has made it dangerous in that spot. FOX 2 traffic reporter Molly Rose will continue to track this spot and other roadways throughout the morning.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy