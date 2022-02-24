ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Draft Evaluation: USC CB Chris Steele

By Claudette Montana Pattison
 2 days ago

USC cornerback Chris Steele declared for the 2022 NFL Draft after spending three seasons with the Trojans. Steele finished his college career with 94 total tackles, three tackles for a loss, 12 passes defended, three interceptions and one sack.

NFL Draft Bible provided a scouting report on the 6'1", 190-pound defensive player.

"Each year, NFL teams seek out high-level athletes at the college level. Chris Steele’s game centers entirely around his traits. He has very loose hips and can change direction cleanly. As a result, he regularly displays impressive transitions and hip turns.

What’s more, Steele has above-average movement skills in all directions and the long speed to carry receivers on deep routes. The talented corner also boasts sufficient play strength to attack blockers in run defense outside the hashes.

While Steele’s athletic ability gives him the potential to succeed in any defensive scheme, he is at his best in press coverage. If he successfully engages early after the snap, Steele keeps his hands in the receiver’s hip pocket to feel out routes as they develop.

When beginning the play at the line of scrimmage, the experienced defensive back typically practices sound eye discipline. While Steele thrives off his physicality, he has the movement skills to mirror in soft press. He regularly exhibits the patience to avoid turning his hips early.

Similarly, Steele has the athleticism to operate in off and zone coverage. The highly-touted recruit clicks and closes efficiently and quickly. At the catch point, Steele is physical and aims to break passes up with physicality.

NFL teams will also appreciate the USC corner’s versatility. The Trojan standout has experience at boundary corner, nickel and strong safety. Steele has shown off solid gap integrity when operating out of the box."

Steele received an invitation to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. He will attend the event alongside USC teammates, RB Keaontay Ingram, DB Issac Taylor-Stuart, WR Drake London, and OLB Drake Jackson.

