ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rudy Gay (illness) misses Jazz practice Thursday

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (illness) did not practice on Thursday. Gay was out for the last...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Gay
Person
Eric Paschall
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green thinks ex-Warriors teammate holds huge grudge

Draymond Green has never been shy about speaking his mind, even when it comes to difficult relationships with teammates. One of his former teammates in particular holds a grudge against him, or so he thinks. Green said on the latest episode of his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” that former...
NBA
All 76ers

Former Sixers Ben Simmons, Kyle Korver Working Together With Nets

Before starting a career in coaching and player development, Kyle Korver was a well-known sharpshooter in the NBA. After spending four seasons at Creighton in the NCAA, Korver entered the 2003 NBA Draft. He became a second-round pick as the New Jersey Nets used their 53rd overall pick on the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fanduel
KIRO 7 Seattle

Harden makes 76ers debut in blowout win over Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — James Harden had just hit a stepback 3-pointer while being fouled, a move seen countless times from the 10-time All-Star and 2018 MVP. Joel Embiid, his new teammate, raised both hands and met up with Harden at midcourt for a hug. Philadelphia liked seeing...
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Reportedly Wanted Blockbuster Trade To Happen

For a struggling team with championship aspirations like the Lakers, it was a bit strange they didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline. Even LeBron James was pushing for the team’s higher ups to make a blockbuster trade. Over All-Star Weekend, reports came about saying the Lakers...
NBA
Reuters

Donovan Mitchell (33) leads Jazz past Mavs

Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points -- with seven 3-pointers -- and the Utah Jazz’s defense stiffened up in the second half en route to a 114-109 win over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Friday night in Salt Lake City. Rudy Gobert contributed 14 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks and...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Goran Dragic (conditioning) unavailable for Nets debut Thursday

Brooklyn Nets guard Goran Dragic (conditioning) will not make his Nets debut on Thursday versus the Boston Celtics. Dragic signed with the Nets over the All-Star break, but he hasn't appeared in an NBA game since November 13, so the veteran will work on his conditioning before making his team debut. Nets head coach Steve Nash indicated that Dragic should be able to play soon. Dragic, 35, was bought out by the San Antonio Spurs after being acquired from the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline. Kyrie Irving will reportedly be able to play in home games as soon as next month, which limits Dragic's appeal for fantasy purposes.
NBA
numberfire.com

Stanley Johnson coming off the bench for Lakers on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward Stanley Johnson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Johnson will move to the bench on Friday with Trevor Ariza entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Johnson to play 19.0 minutes against the Clippers. Johnson's Friday projection includes...
NBA
numberfire.com

Bulls starting Zach LaVine (knee) in Thursday's lineup, Coby White to bench

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (knee) is starting in Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. LaVine will make his 48th start this season after Chicago's star guard was sidelined three games with a left knee ailment. In a matchup against a Hawks' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, numberFire's models project LaVine to score 37.1 FanDuel points.
NBA
numberfire.com

Trey Burke (shoulder) questionable for Dallas' Friday contest against Jazz

Dallas Mavericks point guard Trey Burke (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Burke's availability is currently in limbo after the veteran point guard was inactive for two consecutive games with a left shoulder sprain. Expect Spencer Dinwiddie to see more minutes at the guard positions if Burke remains sidelined.
NBA
numberfire.com

Bulls waive Alfonzo McKinnie

The Chicago Bulls waived forward Alfonzo McKinnie. The Bulls waived McKinnie to make room for Tristan Thompson. McKinnie appeared in 17 games for the Bulls this season. McKinnie averaged 0.55 FanDuel points per minute in 12.1 minutes per game for the Bulls this season.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy