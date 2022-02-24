Rudy Gay (illness) misses Jazz practice Thursday

Brooklyn Nets guard Goran Dragic (conditioning) will not make his Nets debut on Thursday versus the Boston Celtics. Dragic signed with the Nets over the All-Star break, but he hasn't appeared in an NBA game since November 13, so the veteran will work on his conditioning before making his team debut. Nets head coach Steve Nash indicated that Dragic should be able to play soon. Dragic, 35, was bought out by the San Antonio Spurs after being acquired from the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline. Kyrie Irving will reportedly be able to play in home games as soon as next month, which limits Dragic's appeal for fantasy purposes.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO