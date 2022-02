New Jersey State Police on Thursday provided more information on the arrest of an Easton man on charges stemming from a shots fired incident in Phillipsburg. During the investigation of the Feb. 8 gunfire on Brainard Street, town police linked a Chevrolet Impala to Roberts, 19, of Lehigh Street, state police said. The car, with weapons inside, was stopped a day later by state police outside the area leading to charges against Roberts, Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer said Thursday.

EASTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO