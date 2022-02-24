ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, IA

'They were living in their own waste': More than 40 dogs and 40 hamsters rescued from Lee County home

By Brad Vidmar, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27WgLi_0eOKqS6700

More than 40 dogs and 40 hamsters, living in what were called "terrible conditions," were rescued from a home in Argyle on Tuesday.

According to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, the organization's mobile rescue team and the Lee County Sheriff's office confiscated 42 dogs and puppies from the home of an unlicensed breeder.

ARL says the dogs were crammed into filthy wire cages in nearly every room of the home, with breeds ranging from Great Danes, Weimaraner's, Dachshunds and Corgis.

"The cages were stacked on top of each other, sometimes with two or three adult dogs to a cage, or moms with litters of puppies barely able to move," a press release from the stated of the rescue. "They were living in their own waste and the smell of urine was overpowering."

Rescuers also found two small cages with 41 hamsters piled on top of each other, covered in their own waste and living with deceased hamsters on inches of feces and soiled bedding, according to the post.

Two of the hamsters were seriously injured and had to be euthanized. The ARL team was able to clean and care for the remaining hamsters.

The dogs are being treated by the ARL's Miracle Medical Team, providing examinations, vaccines and other medical treatments.

"Many are thin – some very thin. Their teeth are rotten and they were crawling with fleas. Nearly all will need spay/neuter surgeries," the press release said.

After they arrived at their facilities, the ARL said it worked into the evening to get the dogs settled into clean, warm beds with bowls of fresh food and water, and immediately sent the most vulnerable dogs (moms with nursing puppies) to foster homes for round-the-clock care.

"Thankfully these dogs, puppies, and hamsters are now safe, but they need your help to finally get the second chance they deserve," the ARL said in a statement.

The ARL says the animals were being held by an unlicensed breeder. The incident is still under investigation, but no criminal charges have been filed as of Thursday.

Donations to help provide food and medical care for the animals can be made online at at the ARL website, by mail or in person at 5452 NE 22nd St., Des Moines, IA 50313.

Comments / 3

Related
The Hill

Europe braces for wave of Ukrainian refugees

A mass exodus of Ukrainians risks overwhelming resources in neighboring countries even as Europe pledges to aid refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion. U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that anywhere from 1 million to 5 million Ukrainians could be displaced as Russian forces enter the country from the north, south and east.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Lifestyle
Des Moines, IA
Pets & Animals
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
County
Lee County, IA
City
Argyle, IA
Lee County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
CBS News

1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Las Vegas hookah lounge

An overnight shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge left one man dead and 13 other people injured, police said Saturday. The suspect or suspects fled the scene, and police are still looking for them, CBS affiliate KLAS reports. Police believe, based on a preliminary investigation, that two people got...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hill

Kyiv still in Ukrainian control despite Russian offensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday confirmed that the country's capital, Kyiv, is still under the control of Ukraine's government. Zelensky said that the nation has "withstood and successfully repelled enemy attacks" from Russian forces, which entered the city on Friday, according to CNN. "We have ruined their plans. They...
POLITICS
NBC News

Ukraine's leader defiant as Kyiv holds firm against Russian attacks

The Ukrainian government was still in control of Kyiv Saturday after a night of explosions and gun battles in the streets of the capital, vowing not to lay down its arms against the Russian assault. The Kremlin's unprovoked attack on its democratic neighbor has drawn widespread condemnation and left Russian...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Animal Rescue#Foster Homes#Fresh Food#The Lee#Arl#Great Danes#Weimaraner#Miracle Medical Team#Inves
newsnationnow.com

Drop the indoor masks? New guidance planned Friday

(NewsNation Now) — Sources close to the issue say that the Biden administration will cut the straps on mask-wearing regulations Friday, dropping the recommendation that people wear masks indoors at all times to prevent the spread of COVID-19. At the root of the change is a shift in how...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

631
Followers
624
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy