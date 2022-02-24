Dover, Somersworth school mask mandates to end sooner than planned

Dover and Somersworth schools are dropping their mask mandates next week, sooner than anticipated, following the state's new public health guidance on COVID-19.

Until this week the state recommended mask wearing in most indoor public spaces. On Wednesday, Gov. Chris Sununu told all school districts they can no longer require universal mask wearing in schools because the guidance has changed. For districts like Dover and Somersworth that were already looking at making masks optional in March or April, the news changed the timeline.

Dover School District will now make masks optional but recommended starting Monday, Feb. 28, when students return from winter break. Six-foot distancing is no longer required at school, but individuals are still recommended to maintain distance.

“It is important to continue to practice the appropriate health precautions to protect the health and safety of all,” Dover Superintendent William Harbron wrote in a letter to district families Thursday. “The district has appreciated everyone’s continual support of the COVID-19 safety protocols and your high regard for others. As we enter this transition, it will require an adjustment period by all as the new guidelines are implemented.”

While Somersworth School District announced last week that it intended to make masks optional for the rest of the school year starting April 1, that has since been revised for its mandate to lift starting Monday, Feb. 28 as well.

“Though the governor’s directive was a surprise, it comes at a time when we have seen declines in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in our schools as well as throughout the City of Somersworth,” Somersworth Superintendent Lori Lane said in an email to parents. “However, I want to assure families that all of our other illness mitigation strategies will remain in place. Whether a student chooses to wear a mask or not wear a mask, their personal choice will be supported and respected.”

Harbron said the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services indicated if there are any changes with the severity of COVID-19, state health officials could possibly change their mask guidance down the road, but this is the district's decision under the current guidance.

There are two exceptions to the mask mandates easing: the first being masks are still required on buses by federal law in all districts. The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services will continue to require individuals returning from being quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19, to wear a mask for days 6-10 of quarantine. If electing to not wear a mask, the individual will be quarantined for the full 10 days.

The districts reminded families anyone who is showing symptoms associated with COVID-19 should stay home from school.

“The new guidance is no longer based on community spread but on severity of disease, hospitalizations, differences in risks for different populations and acceptability and sustainability of preventive strategies,” Harbron wrote in his letter to parents. “The NH DHHS indicated that the historical level of community transmission is no longer an accurate way to determine COVID-19 risks. Mitigation measures are intended to be a temporizing bridge until younger age groups are vaccinated.”

Nearby cities like Portsmouth also changed their plans. Face mask usage inside Portsmouth schools will be optional beginning Monday, March 7, once they return from their winter break which is a week later than Dover and Somersworth's break.

New Hampshire’s epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said at Wednesday’s press conference that with the virus’ risk decreasing in New Hampshire, he recommends that face masks “be worn based on individual preference and individual choice.”

