Nahant, MA

Nahant passes out more tests

By Adam Bass
Itemlive.com
 2 days ago
NAHANT — The town has announced that it will be distributing COVID-19 rapid at-home test kits at Town Hall and the Public Library this week and next for those who did not receive one on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Town Administrator Antonio Barletta said the town had purchased enough tests for all of its residents to receive at least two kits

He said this test distribution is likely to continue into the following week after next as well.

“I would estimate that we gave out 600 kits per distribution,” Barletta said. “There are two tests per kit and we have given out 2,400 tests so far.”

The tests are available for any Nahant resident 2 years of age and older. During the last distribution, the tests were handed out via a drive-by process.

Now, residents can pick them up on their own time and in person.

The operating hours to pick up a test are equivalent to the operating hours of each facility.

At Nahant Town Hall, tests can be distributed Monday to Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

At Nahant Public Library, tests are available on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m.

Barletta said the town was able to buy 7,500 On/Go antigen tests from Intrivo.

A mobile app can be downloaded on cellular devices to gain guidance about how to take the test along with the ability to get results.

This app can register symptoms and be shared with friends and family alike.

According to Barletta, each person can receive up to two testing kits.

He said the ability to hand out kits for every resident makes things more convenient for residents in case they get sick with the virus during unexpected moments or to notify them if they need to see a doctor.

“They have tests at their fingertips and which makes things convenient,” Barletta said. “There have not been any distribution problems so far.”

Itemlive.com

