Order Management: Only as Good as your Inventory Visibility

 2 days ago

Inventory management in an omnichannel e-commerce environment is anything but simple. As inventory is segmented...

Manufacturers Want More Supply Chain Visibility: Report

The new State of Supply Chain in the New Shortage Economy report from LeanDNA shows that 95% of manufacturers now invest in factory automation but most haven't automated the factory's critical data and intelligence aspects. Most manufacturers who participated in the survey cited greater visibility into supply chains would be necessary to stay afloat during the crisis. They believe through more supply chain visibility, they could avoid shortages, optimize inventory, make processes more efficient and reduce expenditures. Additionally, survey respondents claimed lack of expertise and resources, limited budget and ineffective change management are the top complications when it comes to factory transformation today.
Machine Learning in the 2022 Supply Chain

In a mid-2020 issue of Supply & Demand Chain Executive, I had the pleasure of speaking with managing editor Brielle Jaekel on the “emerging technologies that claim to help companies in the supply chain.” During that conversation, I mentioned the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML):
Product / Component End-of-Life Is a Critical Risk You Need to Manage

Understand your company’s EOL risk exposure. With our self-diagnostic tool, you can:. Compare your lifecycle management capability with industry best practices. Gain insight into EOL-related risks that currently exist. Identify your most important EOL priorities. Build a process roadmap to improve your EOL capabilities. Take the first step. Download...
Order and Execution Management Systems in Crypto

Serg Gulko, Co-Founder & CEO at XTRD, answers most common questions about OMS for crypto trading. OMS stands for Order and Execution Management System (OMS) System can be accessed by humans as well as programmatically through APIs such as FIX. The system is in charge of many things – orders entry and execution through different liquidity providers, analytics, market data streaming and charts, transactions cost analysis, and so on. It is a wrapper from general purposes languages like Java, Python, PHP, or JavaScript into widely used in crypto REST/WebSocket calls.
Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
How to Unlock Unadvertised Clearance Sales at Your Local Walmart

This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on information provided by Walmart Inc. via its official app, and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to Walmart Inc., as well as media outlets including Business Insider and Click2Houston. Consumer advocates Kendall Motzny and Matt Granite are likewise attributed.
10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers. Today, Dogecoin became the second-largest crypto on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the Doge community was celebrating. Dogecoin’s popularity has skyrocketed with continued support from Tesla...
How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
Sam's Club Just A Made A Huge Change To Its Rewards Program

Sam's Club, the warehouse chain owned by the Walmart corporation, is known for its competitive prices and membership perks. Sam's Club sells bulk items at warehouse prices in direct competition with rival Costco. Sam's Club first opened in 1983 and was named after Walmart founder Sam Walton. Though Sam's Club reported $57.8 billion in sales for 2019, that figure is down about 2.3% from the previous year, according to the SEC. And in 2018, Walmart chose to close 63 Sam's Club locations across the country, some with little to no notice for its employees, reports Business Insider. But the Sam's Club website says the company still boasts over 600 locations nationwide. Part of the draw of club-style warehouses is the rewards and perks that come with the membership, beyond just the lower prices. The 40% lower price tag as opposed to regular grocery stores isn't too bad either (via Motley Fool). Sam's Club has recently changed its rewards program though, possibly in an effort to pull in new customers.
Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
Retail Worker Reveals How Walmart Is Able to Rearrange Stores So Fast in Viral TikTok

Like any job, working in retail is full of mundane moments. Take re-stocking shelves, for example. Not only do you have to make sure that the displays are aesthetically pleasing, but you have to properly price the items with stickers and make sure any "defective" products are sent to the back, and this is for thousands upon thousands of individual pieces of inventory depending on the size of the store you're working in.
Costco Next: Big-box retailer expands ‘hidden’ membership benefit to offer more savings

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The perks of being a Costco member are many: The behemoth retail warehouse boasts a vast variety of bulk products, there’s enticing food samples at every turn -- and in one shopping trip you can pick up dinner, 82 rolls of toilet paper and a new jungle gym for your backyard. Plus who can refuse the $4.99 rotisserie chicken? But there’s one unspoken benefit that many shoppers don’t know about. And the unadvertised and seldom shared “Costco Next” might be one of the merchant’s best advantages yet.
Plans for Walmart Closings in 2022

Walmart is the nation’s largest brick and mortar retailer, but are more lower-performing locations expected to close in 2022?. This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on international statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to several economic experts and media outlets, including QuerySprout.com, The Wall Street Journal, Corporate.Walmart.com, Business Insider, and BestLifeOnline.com.

