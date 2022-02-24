Buc-ee's could beef up I-35 footprint in Texas

Buc-ee's is in discussions in opening another location along Interstate 35. (B. Kay Richter, for mySA)

To all fans of the beaver nuggets. Buc-ee's once again has expansion in the works. The iconic Texas convenience store known for its clean restrooms reportedly is setting sights on a new location along Interstate 35, according to KWTX .

The news station confirmed with Buc-ee's officials that it's looking into a new travel center in the city of Hillsboro, a small town between Waco and Dallas. Jeff Nadalo, General Counsel for Buc-ee's Ltd, said it could be a potential location near the intersection of I-35 and U.S. 77.

City officials said there has been no type of agreement, however, they acknowledged the company had purchased land in the area. Art Mann, Administrator for the Hillsboro Economic Development Corporation, told KWTX they hope they are planning to build a Buc-ee's , but can't confirm for sure at this time.

"It would be a big deal for Hillsboro," Mann said.

The potential Hillsboro location would make it the company's fourth store along the interstate that runs north from Laredo through San Antonio and Central Texas into the Dallas-Fort Worth area. This would be Buc-ee's 36th location in Texas.

The speculation comes as Buc-ee's is set to open its first location in South Carolina in April in the city of Florence, as reported by WPDE .

Buc-ee's construction began in the Palmetto State in November 2020, the station reports. What would be Buc-ee's 42nd location, according to its website, would sit at the intersection of North Williston Road and Interstate 95 in Florence. This will be Buc-ee's 42nd store, according to its company website.

Buc-ee's has a project underway to build a location in Boerne, but fans will have to wait a bit longer. According to Buc-ee's website, the expected opening date for the Boerne location is 2025, almost 10 years after the project's announcement in August 2016.

