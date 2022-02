Everyone wants their child to excel in school—and their studies—however, no kid is going to be a genius in every subject all the time. It's common to call upon a trusted educator for specific subjects or tests that require extra support. According to July 2015 research conducted by Statista, 26 percent of U.S. parents have paid for additional tutoring and 43 percent would consider it. But with so many options out there, how do you know what tutoring is right for you (and your child)?

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO