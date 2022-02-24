ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Cosmic Odd Couples

By 6 min read
creators.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES (March 21-April 19). Ignore the numbers. The metrics like money, followers, distance and time, although relevant, have little to do with what you'll produce today with your heart, hands and best intentions. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you're working for the result, you'll burn out at some point....

www.creators.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

The Most Complicated Zodiac Pairings & How to Work Through Them

As a professional astrologer, many clients come to me wanting to know about relationships, not just romantic ones but also those with family, friends and coworkers. Compatibility is complicated. Not everyone naturally gets along, but astrology can help us find common ground even with those who feel like oil to our water. Here’s some of the most complicated zodiac pairings and how to work through them.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These 4 Zodiac Signs, The Upcoming New Moon Will Rock Your World

The lunar cycle lasts 28 days, bringing the moon from the beginning of its recurring journey all the way to the end. As the moon embraces change, you’re changed too. Ruling over your emotions and your subconscious impulses, the moon aligns your heart with your instincts. While every phase of the lunar cycle has its purpose, some moments are more pivotal than others. And the one that kicks the process into motion is always the new moon. During this lunar phase, the moon is nowhere to be seen. Concealed by the shadow of night, it retreats from the public eye, where it can begin concocting beautiful plans from behind the curtain. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the February 2022 new moon in Aquarius the most, these plans could lead to profound changes in your life.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

This Week Might Be Challenging For 3 Zodiac Signs, But It Leads To So Much Love

This week’s astrological forecast will tune you into the frequency of your heart. Let passion and romance lead the way, because you deserve a life that never fails to feel magical. However, love isn’t always pretty, and sometimes, love is difficult to accept. And if you’re one of the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst week of February 14, 2022 — Taurus, Gemini, and Cancer — you’re learning how to embrace what you deserve, because there’s plenty of love to go around.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Leo, Your February Horoscope Says You Can’t Ignore Those Red Flags

This month, you’re getting to know your relationships on a much deeper level, Leo! As a matter of fact, your Leo February 2022 horoscope begins with an opportunity to dive into the dynamics you share with your partners, both romantic and platonic. On February 1, the new moon in Aquarius will spark something new in your relationships, infusing your connections with harmony and dedication. However, as the sun in Aquarius joins forces with Saturn on February 4, you may realize that ignoring red flags is no longer an option. You’re ready to demand the respect and commitment you deserve! If you’ve...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taurus#Gemini#Leo#Scorpio
ohmymag.co.uk

Astrology: Which zodiac signs do you attract the most?

Being extremely charmed by someone you just met, without reason. The irresistible urge to know them. Being drawn to them like a moth to a flame. Feeling like they instantly fit right with you just like a missing puzzle piece. Gushes of ‘why didn’t we meet earlier’. Have you ever embodied these emotions? It could have a lot to do with your zodiac signs since they have a lot to say about the type of people you attract and feel attracted towards!
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These 4 signs are most likely to betray your trust

Being betrayed is one of the most terrible and harmful experiences a person can have. It can cause emotional anguish, worry, sadness, a rise in risky behaviour, and even physical pain. Infidelity by a partner can even alter our brain chemistry. While the stars don't exactly tell us who would betray our trust, they do seem to forewarn us about some of the characteristics of people who may be fickle and untrustworthy. Here are four zodiac signs with the ability to betray people.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

The Dark Superpower You Have, According To Your Zodiac Sign

No matter how innocent or coy you might seem on the outside, you know you can't deny the deadly ability you have; the one that's hiding underneath all that sweetness. It's the ability that can be used for good or evil. And unfortunately, in this life of sin, there are times when you can't help but sacrifice your role as hero and play the part of the villain instead. In fact, the evil superpower you have, according to your zodiac sign, will probably explain the nature of your dark talents better than anything else could.
LIFESTYLE
92.7 The Block

What’s The Most Hated Zodiac Sign?

It’s not who you think whether you know a lot or a little about Zodiac signs there is one sign that is the most hated by everyone one else. Surprisingly it’s not the diva Leos, moody Cancers, stubborn Taurauses, or even the strangely creative Aquariuses.  The worst zodiac sign in Aries. Why? They are overly […]
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: 20th February to 26th February, 2022

It’s the third week of February, following the big full moon in Leo, and like most things that are Leo-related, we’re bound to keep talking about it. While we learn to hold the light of that moon with us, we move forward in Pisces season. The vitalising Sun creeps ever-closer to Jupiter, and as Leo icon Kate Bush once sang, “Like the sun coming out… Ooh, I just know that something good is going to happen. And I don't know when… But just saying it could even make it happen.” Mercury moves forward in Aquarius, forming a helpful sextile to Chiron and a square to Uranus on the 24th, charging our words with the strength to facilitate healing and change in our lives. While we’re out in the world, cloudbusting, Mars and Venus continue their conjunction in Capricorn. If you feel like making money moves, then the planets are with you, scheming up a reason to build something beautiful. Venus makes a sextile to Neptune on the 24th as well, reminding us that our dreams are valuable, and that what we call into our lives has the power to be transcendent.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Your Weekly Horoscope Definitely Isn’t Sugarcoating The Truth

You’ve gone through so many changes lately and you might feel completely exhausted. Last week, Mercury retrograde came to an end, and although you have every reason to celebrate, you’re still getting used to the energetic shift. After all, Mercury won’t be out of the slow and foggy post-retrograde shadow until Feb. 23. You also embraced a sobering and serious new moon in Aquarius last week. This new moon put a lot of pressure on you, thanks to Saturn’s heavy-handed influence. Keep going, because our February 7, 2022 weekly horoscope is encouraging you to overcome the odds. The battle may not be over yet, but you’re ready to take back your power.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

These 4 Zodiac Signs Have No Reason To Panic During February's Full Moon

Every 28 days, a full moon reveals a deeper truth about your life. As it hovers over you, glowing in the night sky, you can’t help but feel its pull on your spirit. The intense energy that surrounds this magical moment makes everything feel more alive, but it also raises the stakes, increases the tension, and pulls you toward a climactic breaking point. As it shows you something you weren’t aware of before, a full moon causes a domino effect of change. However, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the February 2022 full Snow Moon the least — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — then you probably won’t be at the center of its drama.
LIFESTYLE
Teen Vogue

Relationship Green Flags By Zodiac Sign

Much has been said about red flags in relationships. We all know what they are, but whether or not we listen to them is up to the individual. But what fun is dating if we're picking partners based on traits we don't want. Unlike red flags, green flags in dating...
RELATIONSHIPS
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, by Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: Why you're still single according to your zodiac sign

Are you getting tired of mingling and looking to settle down? If you have been looking for that significant other but just haven't found them yet, worry not! They are just around the corner! In the meantime, why not look at the stars to understand why you may still be single today.
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

February horoscopes: See what the stars have in store for you this month

February will be a month of desire and lust — right on time for Valentine’s Day. The new moon occurs in Aquarius on Feb. 1, which gives us the opportunity to break free of the constraints that are holding us back. Mercury ends its planetary moonwalk in Capricorn on Feb. 3. Venus and Mars align in Capricorn on Feb. 12, making it an ideal day for romantic endeavors. Pluto in Capricorn makes a transformative and fated connection with the Nodes of Destiny on Feb. 14. The full moon in Leo heightens our passions on Feb. 16. Jupiter in Pieces and Uranus in Taurus open our minds to new possibilities on Feb. 17. The sun swims into Pisces on Feb. 18, adding creativity and sentimentality.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Loving What Aquarius SZN Has To Offer Them This Week

Ever since last week’s the new moon in Aquarius, you’ve been feeling inspired by your dreams and committed to your goals. However, before you feel ready to start putting a plan in motion, you may need to give yourself a moment to process everything you’ve learned. Because Aquarius season is taking place alongside the Saturn — planet of discipline and maturity — you’ve been thinking less about instant gratification and more about long-term growth. Hard work can be a snooze, but if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of February 7, 2022 — Taurus, Virgo, and Aquarius — you’re feeling lucky to have something you care so much about accomplishing.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Wednesday, 2/23/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You hate to leave anything half-finished but if you want to maintain your typical standards of excellence then you'll have to let something else go. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): A relationship reaches the same crisis point. It's a re-run of what happened...
LIFESTYLE
Shape Magazine

Your February 2022 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

Whether you're watching the Super Bowl, celebrating Valentine's Day, or bearing down bomb cyclones by sipping hot cocoa bombs with your S.O. or besties, February can be social, optimistic, and full of romance. For that, you can thank its astrological hosts: people-oriented fixed air sign Aquarius and emotional mutable water sign Pisces.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

If You're 1 Of These 3 Zodiac Signs, This Week Might Be Trickier Than Usual

You’re embracing a shift in the universe and you’re feeling it in every sense of the word. The sun has entered the watery and mysterious realm of Pisces, a dreamy mutable sign that will take your imagination to greater depths. As this season opens your heart, it’s also thinning the veil between this world and the next, so prepare for a pivotal moment in your spiritual journey. Although this transition will bring so much healing, it may feel bumpy at first for the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of February 21, 2022 — Taurus, Leo, and Aquarius — so brace for cosmic impact.
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

Which zodiac signs are good with money? These are destined for riches

Let’s talk money, baby: brass tax, bottom lines and the warm feeling of a fistful of cold, hard cash. In astrology, much about financial strife and/or personal success can be gleaned from looking at the second, eighth and 11th houses within an individual birth chart. Known as the money houses, they correspond to individual wealth, wealth earned through partnership and wealth acquired in business. In addition to the money houses, the position of Venus — planet of possessions — and Jupiter — planet of luck and expansion — indicates whether an individual will find riches or ruin.
WALMART

Comments / 0

Community Policy