Collagen is the necessary protein responsible for skin elasticity, stretchiness and healthy joints. As we age, our skin loses its firmness, so seeking collagen from an outside source like in specific foods and supplements is a great step to add to your anti-aging skincare regimen! We spoke with dermatologist Dr. Lilliana Ramírez García, M.D. of Nava MD and learned about the many benefits of one collagen-boosting fruit that can easily be eaten by itself every day, in smoothies, in oatmeal and other ways. Read on for the endless possibilities of this multi-faceted food.

