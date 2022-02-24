ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harmony, PA

AHN Seneca Valley Outpatient Center to open in Harmony in June

By From Staff Reports
Ellwood City Ledger
Ellwood City Ledger
 2 days ago
HARMONY — Allegheny Health Network (AHN) and Steamfitters Local Union 449 officials announced plans Thursday for a new state-of-the-art outpatient center in the borough.

The AHN Seneca Valley Outpatient Center will be located at the new Steamfitters Offices & Events Center, at 232 Wise Road, and will offer an array of primary, specialty, and diagnostic services for residents of Harmony, Zelienople and surrounding communities.

AHN is partnering with Mascaro Construction to develop the south end of the existing complex at the Steamfitters Offices & Events Center into a 7,500-square-foot healthcare facility, which is expected to open in June. RM Creative has been engaged to serve as the project architect.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Steamfitters Union in bringing this important new health care facility to the community, providing more convenient access to high-quality health care services closer to home for our patients,” said Cynthia Hundorfean, AHN president and CEO.

Key clinical programs that will be offered at the new facility include sports medicine, orthopedics, and primary care, among other services.

Providing full-time primary care for patients at AHN Seneca Valley will be AHN Primary Care Physician Judy Weslowski, DO. AHN orthopedic surgeons rotating at the facility will be Timothy Sauber, MD; Nicholas Bonazza, MD; Stephen Hribar, MD; and Peter Tang, MD. Jared Ramsey, DO, an AHN sports medicine primary care and concussion management specialist, will also be on site.

Complementing these physicians and programs will be a team of physical, speech, and occupational therapists, as well as a pelvic floor therapist and an oncology rehabilitation therapist.

Additionally, AHN Seneca Valley will offer diagnostic imaging and laboratory services on site. The center will feature patient-friendly wayfinding throughout and ample front-door parking.

“We’re hearing from people who live in neighboring communities that they are very pleased with AHN and Highmark Health’s decision to invest in this area,” said Joe Little, financial secretary-treasurer for the Steamfitters Union. “The Steamfitters Union and Highmark have a long-standing collaborative relationship, which we greatly appreciate.”

Expansion of the original section of the Steamfitters Training and Technology building, which was built in 2017, began two years ago.

Upon completion, the new construction will house offices for the union’s executives and will also feature an indoor-outdoor special event and conference venue. The third floor, which is currently undeveloped, will be available for leasing.

“Our plan for this site from the very beginning was to create a community asset,” Little said. “Partnering with Highmark and AHN to help us add this valuable dimension to make our goal a reality for the people of this area has been very exciting.”

