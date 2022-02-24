ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs city officials finally agree on, announce plans for new downtown transit center

By Scott Harrison
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kxXq8_0eOKmNVC00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After 20 years of stalled progress, the city announced this week that the long-considered project to build a new downtown transit center will happen.

Officials confirmed that the project will be in a half-square-block area, currently a parking lot, just north of the main post office -- bordered by Pikes Peak and Nevada avenues and Weber Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hMZ1T_0eOKmNVC00
City of Colorado Springs

That area is just a block south of the existing transit center that opened in 1976.

Just a month ago, KRDO NewsChannel 13 reported that there seemed to be no progress on the project, and that the city was still trying to acquire a vacant property just north of the Olympic Museum as the center's preferred location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I0dpa_0eOKmNVC00
KRDO

Officials had not talked publicly about the project for quite some time.

However, KRDO has learned that during our January report, officials were discussing the new location with Norwood, a local developer who owns the property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mNfSR_0eOKmNVC00
City of Colorado Springs

Officials have confirmed that Norwood will allow the city to build the transit center there, potentially saving millions of dollars in land acquisition costs; in return, Norwood will be allowed to further develop the site.

The project will be a three-story structure, with the transit center on the ground floor, a parking garage in the middle and an upper section that could include a hotel, restaurants and offices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EqBzB_0eOKmNVC00
City of Colorado Springs

Officials said that the project is now "on a fast track" to be completed by 2027, although construction won't start for a few years.

The project is a three-way partnership involving Norwood, Mountain Metro Transit and the city's Parking Enterprise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E19Ld_0eOKmNVC00
City of Colorado Springs

"This site was on a list previously and resurfaced as an opportunity that works very well," said Scott Lee, parking director. "It's a genesis of where all three partners can put their projects together on a single site and enhance each other's usage."

Lee said that planners studied recent similar facilities in Idaho, Michigan, New York and at Union Station in Denver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32jhYR_0eOKmNVC00
City of Colorado Springs

"This kind of multi-use facility is what works best for cities now," he said.

The cost of the project has yet to be determined until details are finalized, but officials say that some federal funding is available for transit projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F6oMo_0eOKmNVC00
KRDO

The preferred location was closer to the railroad tracks to allow for easy integration into future commuter rail projects, but officials said that project can no longer be delayed for modern traffic needs that need to be met now.

"We don't know if or when high-speed rail or light rail is going to happen," Lee said. "If it does, we can connect to it by using shuttle buses. A station still would have to be built along the tracks."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1huCwQ_0eOKmNVC00
City of Colorado Springs

The new center would incorporate scooters, buses, shuttles and possibly ride-sharing services such as Uber, along with the Bustang service to Denver and Greyhound cross-country buses.

Karl Carlson, a homeless man who rides the bus regularly, is excited about the new transit center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A1gTS_0eOKmNVC00
KRDO

"It gets cold out here sometimes, waiting for a bus," he said. "This is going to be a great convenience. You can sit in a comfortable place and get a cup of coffee while you wait for your bus. It's a growing city and we need this."

The post Colorado Springs city officials finally agree on, announce plans for new downtown transit center appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs organizers announce ‘significant progress’ made in $60 million plan to renovate City Auditorium

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been eight months since a new nonprofit group proposed turning the historic and underused City Auditorium building into a major hub for arts, culture, music and education. KRDO The Community Cultural Collective has raised $5 million in donations so far, with nearly $3 million more pledged by the city The post Colorado Springs organizers announce ‘significant progress’ made in $60 million plan to renovate City Auditorium appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs looks to refund estimated $15m to residents on utility bills

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO)- This Spring, Colorado Springs residents can expect some relief on their utility bill thanks to the TaxPayer's Bill of Rights. The City of Colorado Springs is set to refund an estimated $15 million to city residents in March and May. The refunds will be credited to residential and commercial electric accounts The post Colorado Springs looks to refund estimated $15m to residents on utility bills appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

4 people displaced from Colorado Springs house fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a house fire early Saturday morning. CSFD says 4 people have been displaced. CSFD says they were on the scene of the home fire at 2414 Vintage Drive in Colorado Springs, near North Union Boulevard and Briargate Boulevard. The fire broke out at around 4:00 The post 4 people displaced from Colorado Springs house fire appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs firefighters responding to hotel fire off I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are responding to a fire at the WoodSpring Suites in Colorado Springs. The hotel is located near I-25 and West Fillmore Street. Officials with CSFD say multiple hotel units have been evacuated and they currently have the fire under control. Everyone has The post Colorado Springs firefighters responding to hotel fire off I-25 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Michigan State
Colorado Springs, CO
Traffic
State
Nevada State
City
Denver, CO
City
Center, CO
City
Norwood, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
City
Colorado City, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Firearm Life Plan’ developed in Colorado provides resources for families, gun owners

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It’s already difficult to tell an aging loved one they should give up the keys to their car. So talking about what they should do with their firearms, could be even more sensitive. That's why researchers in Colorado have developed the Firearm Life Plan. FirearmLifePlan.org is a free, anonymous resource The post ‘Firearm Life Plan’ developed in Colorado provides resources for families, gun owners appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo County accuses Sangre de Cristo Art Center CEO of falsifying financial reports

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The CEO for an Art Center in Pueblo is accused by Pueblo County elected officials of falsifying financial reports in order to receive more funding from the local government. In light of this accusation and a number of others, Pueblo County Commissioners said they will not financially assist in the Sangre The post Pueblo County accuses Sangre de Cristo Art Center CEO of falsifying financial reports appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Military and law enforcement dogs receive training at Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than a dozen military and law enforcement dogs received special training this week at Fort Carson to teach them how to find, bite, and hold on to a potential suspect. The dogs were from several branches of the military and law enforcement agencies from around the area. The dogs The post Military and law enforcement dogs receive training at Fort Carson appeared first on KRDO.
FORT CARSON, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Transit#Scooters#Uban Construction#Pikes Peak
KRDO News Channel 13

Wedding fashion show raising money for Children’s Hospital Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One local bridal shop is using its platform to raise money for Children's Colorado. It's a cause near and dear to the owners of Something New boutique. Five years ago, their son Brody was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 3. "It was a really big surprise for us The post Wedding fashion show raising money for Children’s Hospital Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs and Pueblo weather delays and closings Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs and Pueblo businesses and schools may be delayed or canceled due to inclement weather across the area. These delays and closings will take effect on Wednesday, Feb. 23: Schools Roosevelt Charter Academy (CLOSED)School District 49 (CLOSED)Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning (CLOSED)Academy District 20 - Middle and high schools The post Colorado Springs and Pueblo weather delays and closings Wednesday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Traffic delays expected while crews work on I-25 near S. Academy Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers should expect delays and closures while the Colorado Department of Transportation continues to demolish portions of the I-25 bridges over S. Academy Boulevard. Below are the traffic impacts from the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project: South Academy Boulevard Sunday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.Eastbound lane The post Traffic delays expected while crews work on I-25 near S. Academy Blvd. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo County mother remembers children lost in Highway 50 car crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- February 15th, 2022 is a day Rachel Frazier will never forget. She arrived at the scene of a car crash along Highway 50 and 36th Lane just after 5 P.M. and was told that her grandmother Ada, son Trenton and daughter Mckenzie had been hit by a truck in the middle The post Pueblo County mother remembers children lost in Highway 50 car crash appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
KRDO News Channel 13

Proposed legislation aims to extend alcohol serving times in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new bill introduced in the House Committee, HB-1142 sponsored by El Paso County Democratic Representative Marc Snyder, aims to extend service hours for businesses who have a liquor license. If passed, a business would have to apply for an extended service hours permit. If granted, they would be able The post Proposed legislation aims to extend alcohol serving times in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Dangerous road conditions: Cars rollover and spin out on I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Dangerous road conditions persist along I-25 in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. Drivers experienced a messy morning commute, especially in the Fountain, Fort Carson, and Security-Widefield areas. KRDO crews saw one car roll over on I-25 Southbound near Highway 16. The driver was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation. The post Dangerous road conditions: Cars rollover and spin out on I-25 in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak Library CEO resigns after City Council appoints conservative board members

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- John Spears has been the head of the Pikes Peak Library District for more than five years, but now he's leaving town for a gig in New York, and an appointment by the Colorado Springs City Council may have forced his hand. Spears' resignation came after the city council voted on The post Pikes Peak Library CEO resigns after City Council appoints conservative board members appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Springs Rescue Mission prepares for coldest week so far this winter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The days of temporary warming shelters during extremely cold weather are over, thanks to the recent expansion of the Springs Rescue Mission. KRDO City leaders previously set up a warming shelter on Weber Street downtown as an overflow -- due to limited capacity at the mission -- for homeless people The post Springs Rescue Mission prepares for coldest week so far this winter appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Get Out Alive: How to survive a fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The threat of fire is always there -- each year more than 3,500 people in the US die in fires. Colorado's fire death rate is relatively low when compared with the rest of the country, but the threat of wildfires spreading to residential areas in our state remains high. We've The post Get Out Alive: How to survive a fire appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Some Woodland Park residents without water following water main break

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Residents living in the area of 919 Lorraine Avenue can expect intermittent water outages while crews work to fix a water main break. According to the City of Woodland Park, a sewer backup caused the break. As of 5:09 p.m., crews were on the scene working to resolve the issue. The post Some Woodland Park residents without water following water main break appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Warm Weekend before the Arctic Blast

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)-- It's been a mild weekend across Southeastern Colorado, and we can expect another mild day on Sunday with daytime temperatures in the 50s and 60s again, but an Arctic blast will rush into the region on Tuesday and will stay in Colorado all the way through next weekend. Temperatures will struggle The post Warm Weekend before the Arctic Blast appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

District 11 Board Member accused of racist comments and spreading COVID-19 misinformation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Christopher Wright, a Colorado Springs citizen, is claiming that District 11 Board Member Al Loma has made racist comments and is actively spreading COVID-19 misinformation on his social media pages. "I am not interested in an apology or a response, I am only interested in his resignation. That's all I The post District 11 Board Member accused of racist comments and spreading COVID-19 misinformation appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy