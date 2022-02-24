ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Five women’s basketball players named to Academic All-Big 12 First Team

By Tanner Cain, WVU Athletics
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HdjMS_0eOKmCnD00

Five members of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team were named to the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 first team, the Big 12 Conference announced Thursday.

Fifth-year senior center Blessing Ejiofor (master’s in business administration), senior forward Kari Niblack (marketing), senior guard Madisen Smith (master’s in sport coaching), junior guard KK Deans (sport management) and junior guard Jayla Hemingway (general business) all were named to this year’s Academic All-Big 12 First Team.

This year marks the third Academic All-Big 12 selection for Niblack and Smith and the second for Deans and Ejiofor. Hemingway’s selection is the first of her career.

This year ties the WVU program record for the most first-team selections to the Academic All-Big 12 Team. The Mountaineers also placed five student-athletes on the first team in 2019 and 2020.

First-team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second-team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests.

Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Three WVU wrestlers Remain Steady in Third NCAA Coaches’ Ranking; NCAA Qualifier Allocations Revealed

Three members of the West Virginia University wrestling team appear in the third NCAA coaches’ ranking, while the Big 12 Conference was awarded 58 qualifying spots for the 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, released Thursday afternoon. Redshirt senior Killian Cardinale and sophomore Peyton Hall lead the way at No. 8 in the 125-pound and 165-pound […]
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The First Team#The Big 12 Conference#Deans And Ejiofor#Wvu#Mountaineers#Gpa
WFMJ.com

YSU's Akuchie & Rathan-Mayes named to all academic team

Youngstown State's Michael Akuchie and Shemar Rathan- Mayes are trying to get the Penguins a first round bye in the Horizon League tournament. They need to win their final two games, at Wright State Thursday and at Northern Kentucky Saturday. Today the league honored the duo by naming them to...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

Man showed signs of impairment after fleeing from troopers

BEVERLY, W.Va. — A man has been charged after he showed signs of impairment after fleeing from troopers in Randolph County. On Feb. 23, troopers with the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police pulled behind a silver GMC Sierra which immediately “reduced its speed below the posted 55 mile-per-hour limit,” according to […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Woman hospitalized after being attacked by her dog

BEVERLY, W.Va. – A woman was sent to the hospital following a dog attack in Randolph County last weekend. According to a document posted to Facebook by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened last Saturday at a home along Seneca Trail in Beverly. When deputies arrived, a woman was being attacked by her […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU gymnastics makes trek to UNC

The West Virginia University gymnastics team returns to the road this week, as it travels to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to compete against No. 22 North Carolina on Thursday, Feb. 24. Competition inside Carmichael Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. Thursday’s action will be streamed live on GoHeels.com/Watch, while fans also can follow along with […]
SPORTS
The Tuscaloosa News

Alabama basketball honors 2001-02 SEC championship team at South Carolina game

Alabama basketball honored the 2001-02 SEC regular-season championship team at Saturday's game against South Carolina, with a ceremony scheduled for halftime.   The 2001-02 team won the regular season for the first time since 1986-87. The team finished 27-8 (12-4 SEC) advanced to the SEC Tournament final. Alabama made the second round of the NCAA Tournament and finished ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 2. Coach Mark Gottfried earned SEC Coach of the Year honors.  ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy