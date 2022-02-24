Substitute teacher drug test bill goes to full House

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The House Education Committee advanced a bill to require mandatory drug testing for substitute teachers Thursday.

Many school officials from around the state testified against the bill including the Superintendent of the Butte County School District who told lawmakers the law is unnecessary because the districts already have policies in place.

This new law would add an extra burden to districts that are struggling to find substitutes.

The vote to advance the bill was eight to one.

It now goes to the full House.

