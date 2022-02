A right-wing demonstrator who prosecutors say acted as the ringleader of an “attempted occupation” of the Oregon Capitol was sentenced Friday to 13 months in state prison. Chandler Pappas, now 28, sent a plume of bear spray into the eyes of six Salem police officers while trying to breach the Capitol during a Dec. 21, 2020, rally opposing COVID-19 rules that had closed the statehouse to visitors, prosecutors said during a sentencing hearing in Marion County Circuit Court.

SALEM, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO