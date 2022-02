Starting Monday in jurisdictions where it is possible, masks will be optional and voluntary at catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Washington. In a letter to its school community, Secretary for Catholic Schools and Superintendent Kelly Branaman said the archdiocese’s approach “balances the desires of those parents, students, and staff who wish to continue to wear masks with those who do not, while still keeping our schools safe.”

