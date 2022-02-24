WI lawmakers issue statements on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Wisconsin lawmakers have started releasing statements on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Dozens of casualties have already been reported as a result of the invasion.

President Joe Biden announced he will levy further sanctions on Russia, calling the invasion "unprovoked and unjustified."

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers shared a statement on Twitter. He said, "Kathy and I are praying for the Ukrainian people, including the millions of kids, whose lives have been upended by Russia’s unprovoked invasion. I join leaders across the world in condemning this attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and support efforts to hold Russia accountable."

Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson both issued statements Thursday afternoon.

In part, Baldwin said "Putin's aggression has been met with sanctions, and his violent attack against Ukraine should be met with strong sanctions, including a full set of punishing financial, technology, and military sanctions."

Johnson said, "There is only one group of people responsible for the tragedies unfolding – Putin and his cronies. Europe must act with strength and resolve to prevent risking a wider conflict, and the U.S. must support our NATO allies and freedom-loving people in this moment of extreme peril."

His full statement is below.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson also issued a statement directly to Milwaukee's sister city in Ukraine, Irpin.

“With the deplorable Russian invasion of Ukraine, our thoughts are with the people of Irpin, Ukraine. Since 2018, Irpin has been a sister city of Milwaukee. Irpin is a community of some 80,000 residents just northwest of Kyiv. In addition to the formal recognition of sister city status, the Milwaukee-Irpin relationship has been fostered locally by St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church on our city’s south side. We are hopeful that war in Ukraine spares the people of Irpin. We wish for a quick end to hostilities, and a withdrawal of Russian forces.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip