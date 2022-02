Once again, all eyes across the college basketball universe will be on the ‘Cats on a Saturday afternoon. The #18 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-6, 11-4) will host the #6 Kentucky Wildcats at 2:00 on CBS. Both of these programs are as hot as anyone in the country as the regular season nears its end. Arkansas has won 12 of their last 13 games with a one point loss at Alabama being their only defeat. Likewise, Kentucky has won eight of their last nine games including two straight without Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington. Bud Walton Arena will be rocking for this one.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 7 HOURS AGO