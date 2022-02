We would like to convey to you how strongly we support Emily’s re-election to the Select Board as a highly qualified contributor to our community. We have come to know Emily in our church where she is not only a significant voice in the choir, but has run the annual fair, been an active thought-leader in discussion groups, and an alert participant in sorting out community issues. Emily is eager to take on responsibility, to speak up, to provide thoughtful input, and to lead.

