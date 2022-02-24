ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HHS to support more healthcare products manufacturing

By Chris Newmarker
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com
 1 day ago

HHS will fully establish a program to provide loans, grants and other types of funding to expand the U.S. health resources industrial base, the White House announced today. The news was part of...

www.medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

WebMD

Mask Mandates Ending in All But One State

Feb. 23, 2022 -- As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across the U.S., all states but one -- Hawaii -- have dropped their mask mandates or have announced plans to do so in coming weeks. Retailers and cruises are following along, with Apple and Target stores lifting their...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
CBS News

CVS, Walgreens drop limit on customer purchases of home COVID-19 tests

Pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens have removed limits on how many over-the-counter rapid COVID-19 tests customers can purchase at once. CVS had previously limited customers to buying six home virus tests each in an effort to keep the kits in stock as the Omicron variant was spreading around the U.S., driving demand for the screening tools. CVS said it has since increased its supply of COVID-19 tests, allowing the company to drop purchase restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Grist

A tribe in Maine is using hemp to remove ‘forever chemicals’ from the soil

The pair was hardly dressed like typical farmers, but this was no typical farm. Sporting white hazmat suits and respirators, Chelli Stanley and Richard Silliboy lugged 5-gallon jugs of water toward bushy plots of hemp, each 30-by-30-foot patch a stark sign of order in the otherwise overgrown field. It was a warm September day in Limestone, a small town on the edge of the Maine-Canada border, and the pair struggled to breathe in the head-to-toe protective gear. Stanley, a founder of the environmental organization Upland Grassroots, recalls telling Silliboy, vice chief of the Aroostook Band of Micmac Nation, “This will be worth it someday.”
MAINE STATE
Big Country News

Requirement to Show Proof of Vaccination or Proof of Negative Test to Attend Large Events in Washington State Set to End March 1

OLYMPIA - An emergency order requiring those who attend large indoor or outdoor events in Washington state to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will end March 1. Washington Governor Jay Inslee amended Proclamation 21-16 on Thursday, announcing the termination of the emergency order effective...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

'Trump Too Small' trademark gets green light from U.S. appeals court

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said a government tribunal was wrong to refuse trademark registration for the phrase "Trump Too Small," finding the decision violated the applicant's constitutional free-speech rights. California attorney Steve Elster's First Amendment right to criticize public figures outweighs a federal law barring trademarks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WCIA

From the Farm: Farm Bill 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — The U.S. House of Representatives’ Agriculture Committee has begun its effort toward writing a new Farm Bill. The current Farm Bill that controls spending on things like conservation and food assistance expires at the end of next year. U of I agriculture policy specialist Jonathan Coppess is a Washington veteran and […]
AGRICULTURE
pymnts

HHS Grants $55M More to Bring Telehealth Services to Underserved in the US

Signaling a sense that telehealth can reach and help patients in ways the healthcare system perhaps wasn’t before, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), is putting millions more in grants into it. On Monday (Feb. 14) HHS announced...
HEALTH
Forbes

Why Developing Decision Intelligence And Support Is The Crucial Next Step For AI In Healthcare

Managing Director of Technology at Health2047 and pioneering expert on digital transformation in the healthcare industry. When it comes to innovation in healthcare, pretty much everyone is all-in on AI. Functions ranging from diagnostics and pharmaceutical development to appointment scheduling and doctor-patient interaction are all being machine-learning-enhanced and algorithmically influenced in myriad ways across the sector.
TECHNOLOGY
foodsafetynews.com

Some Mexican avocados banned from U.S. import list; FDA alters import rules for some fruit juice, candy and seafood

Although the issue is not specifically food safety, the import of avocados from a state in Mexico has been banned because of a safety threat against a U.S. official. The move comes after a drug cartel struck out at growers in the state of Michoacan, which is Mexico’s only completely permitted state for exporting the fruit to the U.S. market. The ban hits an industry with a total of almost $3 billion in exports to the United States.
AGRICULTURE
Healthline

How Telemedicine Makes Healthcare More Accessible for People with Obesity

By 2030, close to 80 percent of adults in the United States are projected to be managing weight-related health concerns, according to new research. Telemedicine has the potential to improve obesity treatment effectiveness and expand access. The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted an expansion of the telemedicine landscape. Obesity affects more...
PUBLIC HEALTH

